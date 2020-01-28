Edge rushed to local medical facility following Randy Orton’s attack on Raw
WWE.com
Edge has been taken to a local medical facility following an attack by Randy Orton at the conclusion of Raw, WWE.com has learned.
The WWE Hall of Famer, who returned to Raw following an in-ring comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, was celebrating his improbable return from retirement when Orton attacked, targeting Edge with several steel chair strikes.
