Drew McIntyre welcomes clash with Murphy ahead of WWE Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre has flexed his muscles as the consummate fighting champion, and he’ll be looking to deal a crushing blow to his WWE Money In The Bank challenger by defeating his most ardent follower.

The WWE Champion will face Murphy just days before battling Seth Rollins at WWE Money In The Bank.

Can McIntyre fend off the former Raw Tag Team Champion, or will Rollins seize the opportunity to deliver a message to his rival?

Catch the heated clash on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see who emerges with the upper hand!