Drew McIntyre to appear live on Raw

Can Drew McIntyre defeat Brock Lesnar? Remarkably, the answer is starting to look like “yes.” The Beast’s WrestleMania challenger dropped the WWE Champion with a trifecta of brutal Claymores two weeks ago and easily dispatched yet another big man in Erick Rowan just seven days after that. With WrestleMania just around the corner, McIntyre is set to appear live next Monday on Raw. Can the Scottish Superstar keep his strong winds going just weeks before the finish line? Or will he be served a rude awakening to remind him of whose city he’s entering?

