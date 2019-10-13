Download and print your own Mattel 2019 action figure checklist posters

2019 was a massive year for Mattel WWE action figure collectors. From the introduction of the intensely detailed and articulated Ultimate Edition line to first-ever Elite Collection figures of Superstars like Ali, Ricochet and The Undisputed ERA, there was certainly a lot to keep track of.

If you’re still wondering what 2019 Mattel offerings are left to add to your WWE collections, the WWE Elite Squad’s got you covered.

Download and print your own 2019 Mattel WWE action figure checklist by clicking here.