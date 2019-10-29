Don’t miss a special 1-hour edition of last week’s NXT tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA

Did you miss out on last week’s shocking episode of NXT? Don’t worry, USA Network has you covered tomorrow night!

A special one-hour edition of last Wednesday’s NXT, which featured Finn Bálor’s shocking attack on Johnny Gargano, will air at 7/6 C tomorrow night. Then, stay tuned to USA at 8/7 C for a brand-new, live two-hour edition of NXT, featuring a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai and former WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate going one-on-one with Cameron Grimes.

Don’t miss a second of the NXT action, starting tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA Network! And don’t forget, you can catch NXT any time on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.