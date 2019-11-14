Dominik Dijakovic and Adam Cole to battle in Ladder Match for WarGames advantage next Wednesday

Dominik Dijakovic and NXT Champion Adam Cole will square off in a Ladder Match for the WarGames advantage next Wednesday on WWE NXT.

It’s Dijakovic’s first battle as an official member of Team Ciampa. The big man joined the fray this week, when he took out The Undisputed ERA singlehandedly when they tried to ambush Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. Dijakovic ended up taking Riddle’s place in the double cage brawl, as Riddle bowed out to go after Finn Bálor.

Cole, however, has been on a roll in recent weeks, with a major victory over Daniel Bryan on Friday Night SmackDown and an excellent performance against Seth Rollins on Raw.

Article continues below ...

Who will earn the advantage in WarGames for their team? Find out on the final edition of NXT before TakeOver: WarGames, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!