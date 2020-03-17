Daniel Bryan completes Drew Gulak’s “Duck Walk” challenge

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak may have been unlikely allies last Friday on SmackDown, but they’re maintaining their competitive rivalry — and in the most unique of ways.

The “Yes!” Man took to Twitter to see if Gulak had any drills for him Tuesday. The Philadelphia Stretcher was happy to challenge him to perform a Duck Walk, and Bryan obliged.

Bryan defeated Gulak in a technical showcase at WWE Elimination Chamber, but they both came to each other’s aid against Sami Zayn and his collective of artists after Bryan beat Cesaro on SmackDown.