Dana Brooke takes to social media to set rematch with Bayley

Last week, Elias played matchmaker, but Dana Brooke did her own bidding this time around as she took to social media to challenge Bayley.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion accepted the social media provocations and will face Brooke in a non-title rematch. Bayley lashed back and quickly dispatched Dana Brooke after Elias’ backstage song dedication to the champion prompted the showdown.

Will history repeat itself, or can Dana Brooke make a major statement?