Crews among additional picks as Raw and SmackDown continue to build their rosters
Night 1 of the WWE Draft is in the books, but the picks are far from over.
Raw and SmackDown continued their selections, with Apollo Crews among SmackDown’s draft picks, while Raw’s choices included EC3.
SmackDown also added former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Heath Slater and Tamina, and added to its Tag Team division with The B-Team.
Additional picks for Raw included Eric Young and Sin Cara.
Night 1 of the WWE Draft was highlighted by the red brand’s selection of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch first overall, while SmackDown took Roman Reigns with its first pick.
The Man will kick off Night 2 of the draft on Raw when she takes on Sasha Banks — who was selected by SmackDown on Friday — with Monday night’s first selection on the line.
Additional WWE Draft picks
Apollo Crews — SmackDown
Drew Gulak — SmackDown
EC3 — Raw
Eric Young — Raw
Heath Slater — SmackDown
Sin Cara — Raw
Tamina — SmackDown
The B-Team — SmackDown