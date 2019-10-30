Corey Graves to host Reddit AMA next Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Corey Graves is grilling WWE’s top Superstars and iconic Legends on his all-new podcast, After the Bell, but next Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, you’ll have the chance to turn the tables and ask him, well, anything!

The Friday Night SmackDown analyst and take-no-prisoners podcast host will hold court in an exclusive Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the Squared Circle subreddit. So, if you’ve ever had a burning question for The Savior of Misbehavior, mark your calendar now.

The debut episode of WWE After the Bell, featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher or wherever you listen. Subscribe or follow on your podcast app of choice, and never miss an episode.