Commemorate Bret “Hit Man” Hart’s career with new Signature Series Championship

“I dedicate this moment to all the people that believe that the biggest dreams can still come true”

Now available from WWE Shop is the latest championship in the Signature Series, honoring WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

In October 1992, Ric Flair and Bret Hart faced off for the WWE Championship. The two men went at it in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, giving Hart a huge home-field advantage. At the time, the two Superstars were in the prime of their career, but Flair was already an established star. After a great back-and-forth match, Hart was able to deliver a superplex off middle ring rope, setting up the Sharpshooter. Hart took in the roar of the crowd as the bell sounded and he held up the WWE Title for the first time in his illustrious career. A new star was born! This was the moment that launched Hart to the pinnacle of WWE, where he stayed for much of the remainder of his career.

Article continues below ...

This Winged Eagle Replica Title has undergone a special printing technique to color the strap, echoing Bret’s ring gear and making this a one-of-a-kind piece! Adorned with Bret’s signature logos, this title is a finely crafted homage to the great legacy of Bret Hart. Own this Bret Hart Signature Series Replica Title and be the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be!

This is the third title in the Signature Series line. The Hollywood Hogan and Shawn Michaels championship titles are still available.

Bret Hart Signature Series Championship Replica Title

Retail: $499.99

Available now