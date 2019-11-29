Chicago Bears awarded custom WWE Championship from Braun Strowman after Thanksgiving victory on FOX

Braun Strowman awarded the Chicago Bears with a custom WWE Championship following their outstanding performance on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions on FOX.

Those who cross paths with Braun Strowman often find themselves Getting These Hands, but the Bears got the gold from the Monster Among Men on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

Strowman is fresh off helping Team SmackDown to victory in Sunday’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match. Be sure to catch Strowman and the rest of the blue brand’s Superstars this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX!