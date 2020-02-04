Charlotte Flair returns to NXT to answer Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania offer

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley threw a wrench into The Road to WrestleMania when she offered herself as Charlotte Flair’s opponent at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Queen could, technically, take her up on it since her Women’s Royal Rumble Match victory allows her to challenge “any” champion she wants at The Show of Shows. And, this Wednesday on NXT, we’ll find out if she will accept Ripley’s offer.

The 10-time Women’s Champion is going back to where it all began, returning to the black-and-gold brand to respond to Ripley in person. Depending how this all shakes out, it could be a thrilling one-off for Flair at Full Sail or the first appearance of many as WrestleMania approaches. Things are about to get very interesting.