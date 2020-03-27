Cesaro and Xavier Woods to participate in 12-hour Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020 this Saturday

Looking for something to occupy your time during social distancing? Look no further.

Cesaro and Xavier Woods are set to help the #stayhome effort in a major way by participating in Saturday’s Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020, a 12-hour charity stream benefiting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT tomorrow, the event will feature some of the biggest names across gaming, music and sports as well as several special guests. The stream will host competitions featuring “Fortnite” and UNO, as well as musical performances from artists such as Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Charlie Puth and Jordin Sparks. Streamers who are live during the event also have a chance to be pulled into the broadcast; tag your stream with the “TwitchStreamAid” tag for extra visibility.

All proceeds and donations from the event will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation. Further fundraising opportunities will follow on Twitch where the community will be able to raise their own money for the cause by hosting their own streams.

For more information on Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020, including how to donate and a full event lineup, head here.