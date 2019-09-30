Cena announces pledge for veterans’ charity

John Cena has made his latest challenge – and it’s to everyone.

Cena appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday to call on others to donate to FitOps, pledging to match all donations from now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11) up to $1 million. You can donate now by visiting fitops.org.

FitOps is a foundation that helps military veterans find stability, success and community through fitness. The organization helps veterans achieve personal trainer certification, creating a path in life after service.

Article continues below ...

Cena just returned from London, where he was filming “Fast & Furious 9.” The Cenation Leader has maintained his famously busy schedule, also starring in “Playing with Fire,” set to release in November. His new children’s book, “Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla,” is also out next week.

The 16-time World Champion also recently inspired the eponymously titled viral song “John Cena” by South African rapper Sho Madjozi. Cena even took on the John Cena dance challenge in impromptu fashion with a little help from show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who taught him some moves.