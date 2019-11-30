Bray Wyatt unveils a dark and twisted Universal Title

Shortly after turning the Universal Championship blue, the titleholder has now unveiled a haunting rendition of the championship especially for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The new title prominently displays the face of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on the front plate. The dark black straps also add to a championship fit for a monster.

Wyatt appeared on Friday Night SmackDown to unveil the title and challenge Daniel Bryan to a rematch.