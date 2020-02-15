Braun Strowman to appear on Nickelodeon’s “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate” this Monday

You’re used to seeing Braun Strowman demolish his competition, but now, it’s time for The Monster Among Men to have a playdate.

Strowman will appear on Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate” this Monday.

The series features YouTube star Ryan tackling a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solving mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate. In this episode, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion arrives in door-smashing fashion — a little out of the ordinary compared to Ryan’s usual guests.

Be sure to tune in for the episode premiere this Monday at 10:30 a.m. E.T. on Nickelodeon!