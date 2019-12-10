Big Show, Mandy Rose and Mick Foley celebrate Kids Day with the New York Jets

The New York Jets celebrated Kids Day with WWE in winning fashion.

Big Show, Mandy Rose and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley were on hand to take part in the Jets’ Kids Day festivities Sunday at MetLife Stadium, which hosted WrestleMania 35 this past April.

The three WWE Superstars met fans and helped cheer on the Jets to a 22-21 win against the Miami Dolphins.

WWE returns to the New York metropolitan area for SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Friday, Dec. 20, and for the WWE Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 26.