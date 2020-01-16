Bianca Belair will challenge the NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: Portland

After winning a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Bianca Belair has earned the right to challenge the NXT Women’s Champion at TakeOver: Portland.

Just who she will face in The Rose City is up in the air, as reigning champion Rhea Ripley still must defend her title against Toni Storm at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25 to confirm Belair’s opponent.

Will The EST of NXT add NXT Women’s Champion to her résumé ? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!