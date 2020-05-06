Becky Lynch to confront Women’s Money in the Bank contract holder this Monday on Raw

Just one night after risking it all, the Women’s Money in the Bank contract holder will find out if the reward was worth it, as they will come face to face with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The Man, as confident as ever coming out of her victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, will certainly be looking to send a message to whoever leaves WWE Global Headquarters with the contract and let them know what they’re up against if they’re considering cashing in on her. However, Lynch will undoubtedly have to keep her head on a swivel in the aftermath of WWE Money in the Bank.

What will happen when The Man comes around? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!