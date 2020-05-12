Becky Lynch reveals she’s pregnant on Raw

The Man is becoming The Mom.

In an announcement that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, Becky Lynch revealed that she’s pregnant at the start of Monday Night Raw.

Lynch, who just broke the record for most days as Raw Women’s Champion over the weekend, also revealed that after speaking with WWE officials, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was actually for her title, instead of the usual contract for a title opportunity. Therefore, Asuka is now the champion.

“You go and be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother,” Lynch told the new champion in an emotional moment.

Lynch also left the WWE Universe with one last thank you on social media:

WWE extends its congratulations to Lynch on this joyous occasion.