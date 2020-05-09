Becky Lynch racks up most total days as Raw Women’s Champion in history

There’s no doubt that Becky Lynch has been dominant as Raw Women’s Champion. Now, The Man stands atop the mountain as perhaps the greatest Raw Women’s Champion ever.

Lynch surpassed Alexa Bliss for the most total days as the red brand’s champion, as her reign continues into its 397th day. The Man captured the title at WrestleMania 35 last year, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s main event at The Show of Shows.

She’s also zeroing in on another huge milestone, as her 400th day as champion draws near. Of course, The Man isn’t hiding from any potential challengers, as she heads to Raw this Monday to confront the winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, who will have a guaranteed contract for a title opportunity at any time over the next year. Could that Superstar end Lynch’s pursuit of history? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!