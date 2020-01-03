Bayley & Sasha Banks to square off against Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

One week after Sasha Banks had the audacity to taunt Lacey Evans’ daughter right in front of The Sassy Southern Belle, Evans came onto “A Moment of Bliss” hosted by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and called out The Boss & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to face her & Dana Brooke.

Though Banks and her best friend ultimately won the match, Evans is determined to get even one way or another. What will happen when Evans & Brooke battle not only Banks and Bayley, but the always-crafty Bliss & Cross as well?