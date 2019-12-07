Arizona woman brightens the holidays for pediatric cancer patients with WWE-themed Christmas tree

One member of the WWE Universe is helping to brighten the holidays of pediatric cancer patients with a WWE-themed Christmas tree.

Heidi Smith Blair of Phoenix shared on Facebook her story of visiting a clinic with her daughter, Elizabeth, eight years ago for chemotherapy. She noticed a lack of holiday flair — most notably, a Christmas tree, and decided to put one up, adorned with her own handmade decorations.

“My heart was heavy,” she wrote. “It was a sad place already but it made me sadder knowing that these kids didn’t get a pretty tree to enjoy.”

Heidi has continued the tradition each year of setting up a tree in the clinic with the help of Elizabeth, who is now cancer-free.

This year, they chose WWE as their theme for decorating.

“WWE and Connor’s Cure are doing all of these things for kids battling cancer!” Blair wrote. “I can’t think of a better themed Christmas tree for kids to see as they are waiting to get their chemo on!”