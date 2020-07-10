Angelo Dawkins becomes a dad

It’s been quite a year for Angelo Dawkins. A Raw Tag Team Championship reign alongside his Street Profits partner Montez Ford, a victory at WrestleMania, and, now, fatherhood.

Dawkins announced the birth of his first child with a few adorable pics of the newborn on his Twitter account along with the caption, “Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood”.

