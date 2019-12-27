Andrade captures U.S. Title by defeating Rey Mysterio at Madison Square Garden

Andrade claimed the U.S. Title with a victory over Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live! event at Madison Square Garden.

The former NXT Champion now begins his first reign as a United States Champion by defeating one of WWE’s most decorated Superstars. Andrade earned the title opportunity after claiming a brutal Gauntlet Match win besting Humberto Carrillo.

Catch the newly crowned U.S. Champion on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network.