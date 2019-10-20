Ali ensures a memorable Halloween for young fan

Halloween isn’t here quite yet, but Ali has already ensured that one young member of the WWE Universe will remember this year’s for a long time to come.

A parent reached out last month on social media seeking help with making their son’s dream of being Ali for Halloween come true.

To say the inspirational Superstar delivered would be an understatement.

Ali shared a video of young Noah opening a package containing a replica of his own mask, complete with the light-up function that the WWE Universe is used to seeing.

