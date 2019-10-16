Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross traded to Friday Night SmackDown

During a special preview edition of WWE Backstage following Game 3 of the ALCS on FS1 Tuesday night, WWE COO Triple H joined host Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer studio analyst Booker T, Christian and Paige from the WWE Performance Center to make the huge announcement that former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross have officially been traded to the SmackDown roster.

Catch more of WWE Backstage when it makes its official premiere during its regular timeslot on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.