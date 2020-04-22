Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their titles against Carmella & Dana Brooke

When Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross returned the Women’s Tag Team Titles to SmackDown, it was only a matter of time until other blue brand Superstars came calling for their opportunity.

Carmella & Dana Brooke were the first two to step up and challenge the only two-time holders of the titles. Bliss & Cross battled back the first test in a rematch with The Kabuki Warriors after winning back the championships at WrestleMania.

Can Carmella & Dana Brooke remain on the same page, or will their own individual aspirations submarine their chances against Bliss & Cross?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch the championship showdown.