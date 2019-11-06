Alexa Bliss expected to return to action soon from minor injury

Alexa Bliss recently sustained an undisclosed injury, as first reported on WWE Backstage on Tuesday. However, the ailment is minor and she is expected to return to action soon.

“The Goddess” hasn’t competed since WWE Hell in a Cell when she and Nikki Cross lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship to The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss & Cross were traded to SmackDown last month after the WWE Draft.

Follow WWE’s digital platforms for more details as the story develops.