Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy came knocking at Aleister Black’s door, and now the door has been open to a highly-anticipated clash at WWE TLC.

After ominous talking, brain-twisting mind games and intense stare downs, Murphy and Black finally threw down in a post-match slugfest on the Nov. 25 edition of Monday Night Raw. And while they both managed a couple fierce blows, clearly neither was satisfied.

Can the tough-as-nails Murphy conquer The Dutch Destroyer? Watch WWE TLC, streaming live this Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.