AJ Styles rolls into SmackDown to face Shinsuke Nakamura in Intercontinental Championship Tournament

The announcement of AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament shook up the bracket, and Shinsuke Nakamura will have to deal with the fallout.

The Phenomenal One will face the former Intercontinental Champion in the First Round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The title is currently being held in abeyance due to Sami Zayn being unable to compete. Now the in-ring poet Nakamura will look to defend his friend’s honor and bring the championship into The Artist Collective.

The winner of the first-round showdown will face Elias in the semifinals.

Article continues below ...

Will Styles become a regular fixture on the blue brand, or can Nakamura discourage The Phenomenal One’s journey onto SmackDown?

Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the clash of highly skilled Superstars.