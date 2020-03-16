With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

Nothing can top the original “Austin 3:16.”

But here’s hoping tonight will!

The 6-time WWE champion and 3-time Royal Rumble champion is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history, if not the biggest.

It all began with his iconic arrival at the 1996 King of the Ring, where he debuted his promo and his signature catchphrase.

On Monday night, March 16 – in honor of 3:16, better known as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Day – the legend returns to WWE Raw.

Until then, here’s a few of the best moments of his career to hold you over.