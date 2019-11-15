2K announces details for WWE SuperCard Season 6

Season 6 of WWE SuperCard is underway, bringing new features to the card-battling mobile game.

2K and Cat Daddy Games have begun to reveal full details for Season 6, which promises new and exciting changes for the WWE Universe. More than 250 new cards have been added to the games across three new tiers: Primal, Vanguard and Nightmare, with an all-new leveling system for Season 6 cards. There’s also an all-new Performance Center feature to help players train their cards up faster.

That’s just the start of what’s to come in Season 6 of SuperCard. Check out the full lineup of launch features below, and keep an eye out for more in the coming weeks, including the debut of a December to Remember theme and a new team event type.

CARD UPDATES AND FEATURES

Cards under Beast have been rotated to Legacy. Beast will become the lowest card available on the Draft Board.

250-plus new cards will be available at launch across three new tiers.

S6 cards feature only one Matches Played stat and don’t have slots for Enhancements and Tokens.

S6 cards feature a new leveling system; singles go to 100, Pros to 105.

You can fortify S6 Pros with duplicates, giving them increased strength through extra levels.

TEAM UPDATES

The team cap has been raised to 20.

A new opt-in TBG system allows for teams to break into smaller groups and play two.

TBGs simultaneously.

Stats now include event averages and leaderboards.

Search optimization to help players find their best fit, faster.

Stronger notifications system

THE PERFORMANCE CENTER

Location to earn XP or Matches Played passively.

One free chamber for Matches Played. Card XP’s chamber requires purchases.

Like with the Fusion Chamber, you can also purchase to speed up training.

Cards in the PC can still be used in play.

The PC stays up to date as you play — time is removed from timers when you earn Matches or XP.

You can train any card in the PC.

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.