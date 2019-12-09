Batista and The nWo – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash & Sean Waltman – are the first two inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. They will take their place in sports-entertainment history during the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla. during WrestleMania 36 week. Tickets for the ceremony will be available starting this Friday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET through all Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com or at ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.

