2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bracket revealed

The teams for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been revealed, and now, it’s time to see the matchups in this year’s tournament.

The first round is comprised of four huge matches, including a battle pitting the NXT Tag Team Champions against the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The first round battles include:

Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & ???

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

tune into NXT every Wednesday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!