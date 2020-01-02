2019 NXT Year-End Awards voting results revealed
For the first time, voting in the NXT Year-End Awards was extended to WWE Legends & Hall of Famers, the WWE Performance Center coaching staff, the media and USA Network, in addition to the fan votes cast by the NXT Universe on WWE.com and Twitter. Check out the full breakdown of voting results below!
NXT Universe
TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
Female Competitor of the Year: Rhea Ripley
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
WWE Legends & Hall of Famers
TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
WWE Performance Center Coaches
TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
Breakout Star of the Year: Rhea Ripley
Future Star of the Year: Ilja Dragunov
Female Competitor of the Year: (TIE) Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
USA Network
TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Tag Team of the Year: Street Profits
Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
Future Star of the Year: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Media
TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)
Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA
Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee
Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai
Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole
Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole