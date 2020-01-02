2019 NXT Year-End Awards voting results revealed

For the first time, voting in the NXT Year-End Awards was extended to WWE Legends & Hall of Famers, the WWE Performance Center coaching staff, the media and USA Network, in addition to the fan votes cast by the NXT Universe on WWE.com and Twitter. Check out the full breakdown of voting results below!

NXT Universe

TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

Female Competitor of the Year: Rhea Ripley

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

WWE Legends & Hall of Famers

TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

WWE Performance Center Coaches

TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

Breakout Star of the Year: Rhea Ripley

Future Star of the Year: Ilja Dragunov

Female Competitor of the Year: (TIE) Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

USA Network

TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team of the Year: Street Profits

Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

Future Star of the Year: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Media

TakeOver of the Year: NXT TakeOver: New York

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (TakeOver: New York)

Rivalry of the Year: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

Breakout Star of the Year: Keith Lee

Future Star of the Year: Dakota Kai

Female Competitor of the Year: Shayna Baszler

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

Overall Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole