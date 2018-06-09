Sun stay hot, beat Lynx 89-75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Courtney Williams had 22 points, Jasmine Thomas added 18 and the Connecticut Sun beat the defending champion Minnesota Lynx 89-75 on Saturday.

The Sun (7-1), who won their first five games of the season and are off to their best start in more than a decade, led by double digits early in the fourth quarter before Minnesota (3-6) cut the margin to 74-67 with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Connecticut scored nine straight points to pull away for good.

Chiney Ogwumike had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Shekinna Stricklen also scored 11 for Connecticut.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Maya Moore added 17 points and Cecilia Zandalasini scored 11.

Minnesota trailed 44-38 at halftime but briefly took control with a 14-4 run to start the second half. The Sun quickly regained the lead with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.