Tar Heels’ Church goes viral with video of back-to-basket 3s

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Leah Church apparently doesn’t need to even see the basket to hit 3-pointers.

In a video posted Saturday on social media , the junior guard hit three consecutive long 3s while shooting over her head with her back to the basket. The viral clip has more than 1 million views while also being featured on NBC’s “Today” show.

Church gained national attention for online videos showing her making 120 3-pointers in five minutes in 2015 and 55 consecutive 3s in 2016.

She told The Associated Press she was trying to make two in a row in the driveway of her family’s home and asked her mother to film it in case she was successful.

“I was just going to post it on my Instagram account because I sometimes post just little trick-shot things or shooting,” Church said, adding: “Then when it does take off, it’s kind of neat.”

Church has shot roughly 40 percent from 3-point range through two seasons at UNC. She made six 3s against Georgia Tech last year and also hit the go-ahead 3 with 1:25 left in the Tar Heels’ upset of then-No. 1 Notre Dame in