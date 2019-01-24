Sutton, Holmes lead No. 12 Texas past Kansas 62-43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 18 points, Joyner Holmes added 15 and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas 62-43 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) never trailed but didn’t put away the Jayhawks (11-6, 1-5) until a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 58-35 with 5½ minutes to go. Joyner made a free throw, then followed her miss on the second for a layup and Sutton had a 3-point play in the decisive stretch. Kansas missed seven shots in the drought.

Texas was 1 of 9 from 3-point range but shot 24 of 48 overall and had a 45-26 edge in the paint.

The Jayhawks shot just 26 percent (17 of 66), 13 percent behind the arc (4 of 30) and went 5 of 9 from the foul line.

Mariane De Carvalho had 11 points and Austin Richardson 10 for Kansas.