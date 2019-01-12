Sebally scores 26 as No. 5 Oregon routs USC 93-53

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 26 points and No. 5 Oregon won its second straight Pac-12 game by 40 points, routing USC 93-53 on Friday night.

Sebally was a point away from tying her career high, which she set earlier this season against UC Irvine. The sophomore forward scored nine of the Ducks’ first 11 points and Oregon never trailed. The Ducks led by as many as 42 late in the fourth quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points, Taylor Chavez 14 and Ruthy Hebard 12 for Oregon (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which won its seventh straight. The 40-point victory tied for the third-largest win by the Ducks in conference play, equaling the 98-58 victory they had last Sunday against Washington State.

Aliyah Mazyck led USC (10-5, 0-4) with 16 points and Ja’Tavia Tapley added 13. Mariya Moore, who scored a career high 36 points in last Sunday’s loss at California, had 11 points.

The game was tied at 2 when the Ducks took control with a 9-1 run. Oregon was 4 of 6 from the field while the Trojans were 0 of 7, including missing all four from beyond the arc.

The Ducks were up 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and had a 41-19 lead at halftime. Oregon was 16 of 32 from the field in the first half and scored 23 points off 15 turnovers by the Trojans, who made just 4 of 21 from the field the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have won their last five regular-season games in the Pac-12 by 13 points or more. They also extended their winning streak over USC to six games, which is the longest in series history.

USC: The Trojans have dropped seven straight to ranked teams, including four this season. They get another ranked team on Sunday when they host No. 10 Oregon State.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Travels to UCLA on Sunday afternoon.

USC: Hosts No. 10 Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.