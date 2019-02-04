Princeton’s Alarie scores 45, sets Ivy single-game record

NEW YORK (AP) — Bella Alarie starred on Broadway.

Princeton’s junior center had a record-setting game, breaking the Ivy League’s single-game scoring mark with a 45-point effort against Columbia on Friday.

She hit 20 of 28 field goal attempts and is now one of two players in Princeton basketball history to score at least 45 points, joining men’s great Bill Bradley. She passed the league’s women’s scoring record held by Dartmouth’s Gail Kaziara, who had 43 points against Holy Cross on Dec. 9, 1978.

“Bella is one of the most elite two-way players in the country,” Princeton coach Courtney Banghart said. “She’s such a special talent offensively, with a true inside-outside skill set. Twenty field goals in one game is unbelievable, but to do so in only 28 attempts makes it that much more impressive.”

Alarie also set the school record for career blocks, passing the mark of 157 held by Ellen DeVoe. Alarie has 162 career blocks.

“It feels amazing to be able to accomplish this in an Ivy League game because I know these games mean a lot more to my team,” Alarie said. “Our ultimate goal is to get a ring, win the Ivy Championship and go to the NCAA Tournament, so I played my heart out and my teammates got me in great spots to score.”

SUSPENDED: Holy Cross interim director of athletics Brendan Sullivan announced Thursday that longtime women’s basketball coach Bill Gibbons was suspended for the remainder of the season.

The suspension came as the result of an internal investigation into a personnel matter, according to a release issued by the school.

Associate head coach Ann McInerney took over and the Crusaders beat Lafayette 56-53 in overtime on Saturday in her first game in charge.

Gibbons coached in Wednesday’s 12-point loss to American, and was suspended the next day.

In October 2013, Gibbons voluntarily went on paid administrative leave after a former player filed a civil suit against him, alleging that he physically and verbally abused her.

The school conducted a thorough review of the lawsuit’s allegations and the coach, in his 34th season at Holy Cross this year, was reinstated to his position in January 2014.

Holy Cross is 4-6 in the Patriot League and 12-9 overall.

STREAK BUSTED: Drake saw its 47-game Missouri Valley Conference winning streak come to an end Friday in an 85-79 loss to Missouri State.

The loss was the Bulldogs’ first in conference play in more than two years. Their last loss in a conference game came against Northern Iowa, on Feb. 19, 2016.

“It’s not something that we really focus on or have ever thought or sought out,” Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the game. “I think it’s a byproduct of the really good things that we do. And unfortunately, when you don’t win, it feels like things crash down and they don’t. We’ve got to be able to reset. We’ve got to be able to get better. And we’ve got to be able to continue to focus on being our best.”

STAT SHEET STUFFING: Shakyla Hill became the first player in NCAA history with two career quadruple-doubles, finishing with 21 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 steals Saturday night in Grambling State’s 77-57 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The senior guard got her first one nearly 13 months ago, on Jan. 3, 2018, against Alabama State. That was only the fourth quadruple-double accomplished in NCAA Division I history. Hill got her 10th steal with 52 seconds left.

“I am just so blessed,” Hill said. “To be able to record a quadruple-double once was something special, but to do it again, words cannot describe how I am feeling. I want to thank my teammates for the support and helping me achieve this record.”

Before Hill’s achievement last year, the last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate, of Arkansas State, against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Veronica Pettry, of Loyola Chicago, had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn’t become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88, and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

The other official quad-double was by Ramona Jones, of Lamar, against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.