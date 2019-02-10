Onyenwere paces UCLA women to 100-90 win over No. 17 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 26 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 25 points for the sophomore’s 11th 20-plus game of the season and UCLA beat No. 17 Utah 100-90 on Sunday.

UCLA has won 13 straight games in the series since an 89-42 setback on Dec. 1, 2001.

Japreece Dean added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UCLA (15-9, 8-4 Pac-12), which has won six straight. She had her school-record streak of 40-made free throws end on Friday and hit 10 of 10 against Utah. Bonnie Samuelson holds the Pac-12 record at 44. Lajahna Drummer grabbed four rebounds to move 10 away from becoming the ninth player in program history with at least 800.

Dean beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer from the left wing to extend UCLA’s lead to 60-56. The Bruins opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game, and later went on a 12-2 run for a 17- point advantage.

The Bruins set a program record with a 40-point quarter to close the game.

Megan Huff had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Utah (18-5, 7-5). Freshman Dre’Una Edwards added 21 points.