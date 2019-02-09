No. 11 Stanford defeats No. 7 Oregon State 61-44

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, leading No. 11 Stanford past No. 7 Oregon State 61-44 Friday night.

Alanna Smith added 17 points for the Cardinal (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12), who won their 22nd consecutive home game. Maya Dodson, in her third game back from an injury, had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Destiny Slocum scored 23 points for Oregon State (19-4, 9-2), which had won four straight since losing to Arizona State. The Beavers have lost three straight to the Cardinal.

After a slow start, Stanford rapidly pulled away and maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the contest. The Cardinal led by as many as 23 points.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 59, GEORGETOWN 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isabelle Spingola scored 12 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter that gave Marquette the lead for good in the win over Georgetown.

Spingola, Danielle King, and Amani Wilborn each scored 12 points as Marquette (20-3, 11-0 Big East) won its 11th straight since an 87-63 loss to then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 22.

Dorothy Adomako scored 17 points and Nikola Kovacikova added 13 for Georgetown (11-12, 5-7).

USC 84, NO. 17 UTAH 80

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mariya Moore scored 23 points and blocked a potential game-winning shot with two seconds left as USC dealt Utah its third consecutive loss.

Niyah Becker made a 3-pointer to get the Utes (18-4, 7-4 Pac-12) within two of the Trojans with 15 seconds left. Erika Bean stole the inbounds pass. Becker tried another 3-pointer but Moore made the block, and USC’s Ja’tavia Tapley added two free throws.

Moore shot 8 of 12 with three 3-pointers, and Aliyah Mazyck added 17 points for USC (14-8, 4-7), which won its third straight.

Dru Gylten scored 24 points before fouling out for the Utes, who were coming off consecutive losses to top-10 teams Oregon and Oregon State.