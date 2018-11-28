Morris leads No. 25 Kentucky women past Morehead St. 87-57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris scored a season-high 31 points and No. 25 Kentucky opened a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter on its way to an 87-57 win over Morehead State on Wednesday.

Morris made three of her four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points during a 23-6 run that put the Wildcats (8-0) up 52-23 at halftime.

Freshman Rhyne Howard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double, Jaida Roper matched her career-high with 14 points and Taylor Murray added 13.

The Wildcats forced 25 turnovers and converted them into 38 points.

Aliyah Jeune led Morehead State (6-2) with 15 points. Miranda Crockett had 13 points and Tierra McGowan had 10 rebounds.

Kentucky has won 14 straight and is 31-4 all-time in the series between schools 65 miles apart.