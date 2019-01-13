Durr, No. 2 Louisville beat Georgia Tech 61-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 21 points and No. 2 Louisville bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season, topping Georgia Tech 61-44 on Sunday.

The Cardinals shot 38 percent from the field in Thursday’s 82-68 loss at top-ranked Notre Dame. But they put together a fast start against Georgia Tech and then used their defense to put away the Yellow Jackets after they made a charge in the third quarter.

Sam Fuehring had 13 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for Louisville. It was her second double-double of the season.

The Cardinals (15-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the game with a 15-2 run. Durr scored 10 points during the early spurt.

Durr, who went 7 for 47 from 3-point range in her previous six games, shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech (12-5, 2-2) shot a season-worst 26.2 percent from the field. Chanin Scott’s putback got the Yellow Jackets within nine with 1:59 left in the third, but the Cardinals held them to just two points over the next 7:11.

Freshman Elizabeth Balogun led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: A young Yellow Jackets team seeking its second victory of the season against a ranked foe got into an early hole because of turnovers and poor shooting. Georgia Tech committed nine of its 21 turnovers in the first quarter. It followed that up by making just 2 of 12 shots in the second quarter.

Louisville: The Cardinals did many things right against Georgia Tech, but Louisville was beaten 46-32 on the boards. Even as Louisville built its big early lead, the Yellow Jackets still found their way to the glass, especially on the offensive end. It’s something the Cardinals will need to address as they seek a return trip to the Final Four.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech visits Clemson on Thursday night.

Louisville hosts Virginia on Thursday night.