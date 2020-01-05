Cooper’s career-high 32 lead No. 6 Baylor past Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper had a career-high 32 points, and No. 6 Baylor scored 29 straight points to spark a 77-56 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Cooper, a graduate transfer guard, made 14 of 22 shots and had six rebounds and four assists.

Baylor center Lauren Cox scored 14 points in her second game back from a foot injury. The 6-foot-4 senior made 5 of 17 shots and grabbed six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Juicy Landrum added 12 points for the Lady Bears (11-1, 1-0 Big 12), who extended their conference win streak to 43 games and their league road win streak to 37 games.

Taylor Robertson scored 20 points for Oklahoma. The nation’s leader in 3-pointers made 4 of 12 from long range.

Madi Williams added 14 points for the Sooners (7-6, 0-1). Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa, who averages 17.8 points per contest, fouled out after scoring three points.

The Sooners scored the game’s first seven points and went up 15-4 before Baylor took over. The Lady Bears closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run, and a layup by Cox as time expired in the quarter put Baylor up 17-15.

Baylor scored the first 16 points of the second quarter. The 29-0 run overall lasted nearly an entire quarter, and the Lady Bears led 38-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: It wasn’t a good start, but the Lady Bears rallied with a vengeance and scored 31 points off Oklahoma’s 25 turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners had already beaten No. 25 LSU 90-68 in Norman earlier in the season, and it looked like another stunner might be in the works early. Baylor’s athleticism eventually overwhelmed the Sooners, but they likely won’t play a more athletic team all year.

UP NEXT

Baylor: At No. 1 Connecticut on Thursday.

Oklahoma: At Oklahoma State on Wednesday.