- This one ripped center field to the wall. It's gone. A grand slam for Christian Yelich.

- Coming over from the trade with Miami, you were excited about the opportunity of joining this team, of being in this position, trying to get into the postseason. How much fun are you having playing baseball right now?

- It's been a lot of fun. We got a great team and a lot of great guys and it makes it fun going out there, competing with them every night-- especially for division and wild card with all the stuff that we've got going on. It's what you play for as a player. It's what you put all that work in for in the offseason and spring training and throughout the season, so you get into a position like the one we are in right now.

And hopefully we can finish this thing off right. And it's a fun stretch for us.

- You go back all the way to January-- January 25th-- when you were traded here to the Brewers. Lorenzo Cain signs as a free agent. What have you seen being a teammate of Lorenzo Cain's, what it's like to play in the outfield with Lo?

- He's been great. he's a character, too. But he is a really good competitor. I think above anything else, he competes and it shows in this game. He just finds a way. And I think that rubs off on the guys on the team. They just show he just goes out there every day he just finds a way, almost wills it to happen offensively and defensively.

And I think our team's kind of adopted that mindset and that way of playing the game to where we just find a way. We find a way to win games when it looks like we're not going to win them.

- Throw to first, not in time, and the Brewers win.

- Now Craig says this about you is that you kind of keep providing these games at these moments of like, wow, he didn't just do that. But what does it feel like for you when you're in those games or in those moments? What's going through your mind?

- It's always on the next one for me. It really is just you focus on that day. And once that day is over, good or bad, it's kind of flushed and then you're focused on the next one. Because the season comes at you so fast, and that's one of the unique things about baseball, where it's every day.

And, good or bad, you don't have time to rest on your accomplishments or your bad days too.

- I know one thing you really pride yourself on is being out there every day, being consistent, being that every day guy. You're such a competitor. Who are some of the players that helped you develop that?

- I mean, I was fortunate enough to be around some really good veteran players when I was coming up in Miami. Guys like Jeff Mathis, Reed Johnson, Casey McGehee who's a former Brewer, Garrett Jones, Martin Prado. Not necessarily guys that you would probably think of as that role, but they played a big role in my career and how important it is to be available every single day and to go out there every single day and just compete.

It goes back to one of those things that you're always trying to improve as a player. You're never at a spot in your career where you've got it all figured out or you have nothing left to learn. There's always pieces that you can pick up to improve yourself as a player. And that's what's so cool about playing with different guys.

- How excited are you just about how well the team is playing right now? I mean, you had won seven straight series. You dropped the Pittsburgh series, but you come right back. How excited you are about, maybe, you guys playing your best baseball at the right time here in September.

- Yeah, I mean, obviously, we've had our ups and downs throughout the year like any team does. But for us to be in this position right now is a credit to the guys in that locker room and just keeping an even keel.

Not really getting up too high or too low, and we've been in a great position. Played really well over the last few weeks, like you said, and we've put ourselves in a position to do what we want as a team. I think it's going to be a fun end for us, and it's just a matter of going out, executing, and playing the games like we have.