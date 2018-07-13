Mike Trout and David Fletcher glow over Albert Pujols’ pursuit of history
Following an 11-run performance, Mike Trout and David Fletcher spoke with Alex Curry about what it means to see the rookie hit his first home run and being a spectator to Albert Pujols' greatness
