Mr. 3,000 vs. Mr. 1,000: how Albert Pujols and Mike Trout match up through 1,000 games
Video Details
Mike Trout draws comparisons to some of the game's all-time legends, but what about his own teammate, Albert Pujols?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices